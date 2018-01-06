Lego Fan Convention brings award-winning toy creations to Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lego Fan Convention brings award-winning toy creations to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world of Legos made a stop in Louisville on Saturday.

The Brick Universe LEGO Fan Convention is being held weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center. There are life-size Lego displays, including an eight-foot-tall replica of New York's Woolworth Building.

Fans can make their own creations and chat with the artists of more than 50 Lego models. It's a world-wide event that's making several stops around the country. 

"We have the Lego creation of 2016 on display, and some of these creations have won awards internationally, like in Denmark, Chicago, Dallas ... all over," said Greyson Beights, the organizer of the convention.

For those who didn't want the fun to end, Lego kits were also on sale. The convention continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

