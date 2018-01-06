SportsFest at the Kentucky Expo Center encourages kids to find a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SportsFest at the Kentucky Expo Center encourages kids to find a passion in being active

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people have the New Year's resolution to be more active in 2018, and that was not a problem for hundreds of kids Saturday.

Baptist Health presented their annual SportsFest at the Kentucky Exposition Center, an event put on by the Louisville Sports Commission. It's a way to introduce kids to sports in hopes of them finding a passion with the games.

The kids could play for prizes and the coveted master SportsFest wrist band. More than 20 sports were represented, including the Indianapolis Colts.

"It's getting kids active, getting them introduced to sports, and families can spend two, three, four hours out here," said Brian Wesley, who organized the event. "So it's really a fun-filled day for the entire family."

The SportsFest continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Expo Center, 

