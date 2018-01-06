LEWIS | Davenport gets 300th victory in Bellarmine road win - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Davenport gets 300th victory in Bellarmine road win

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bellarmine coach Scotty Davenport notched his 300th career victory as the Knights held off a furious rally at William Jewell College on Saturday.

Bellarmine won 80-58 after leading by 23 points in the first half. The Cardinals made a comeback, hitting five of their first six three-pointers in the second half to cut the lead to two, but the Knights pulled away with a 32-12 run.

"On the road against a team that's 13-1 to withstand a three-point barrage and then to outscore them in the second half, it was just an incredible performance by a very special group of young men," Davenport said.

Senior guard Brent Bach led the way with a career high 23 points and eight rebounds. Adam Eberhard added 16 points and 10 assists.

Bellarmine is now 13-0 on the season and 4-0 in the GLVC. The Knights are back on the road Thursday to take on Lewis and then remain on the road to meet Wisconsin-Parkside.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

