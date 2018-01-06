VIDEO | WDRB Sports' Mike Lacett impresses in Ohio Valley Wrestl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | WDRB Sports' Mike Lacett impresses in Ohio Valley Wrestling title fight

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Sports anchor Mike Lacett squared off in a match at Ohio Valley Wrestling on Saturday night against 95.7  DJ Shannon the Dude.

It all went down at Davis Arena on Shepherdsville Road in Louisville. It was a title fight for the "Radio World Heavyweight Championship at OVW's Saturday night special. And things went pretty well for Mike until the very end.

Check out highlights of the match in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.