AED and fast action credited for reviving 5th grade girl at Floyd Central basketball tournament

Jerry Van Dyke, comedian, actor and younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, died Friday afternoon at his Arkansas home at the age of 86.

A man accused of impersonating a peace officer three times within the last three years pleaded not guilty in court Saturday morning.

Louisville man charged with impersonating peace officer for third time in last 3 years

WDRB Sports anchor Mike Lacett squared off in a match at Ohio Valley Wrestling on Saturday night against 95.7 DJ Shannon the Dude.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new University of Louisville School of Medicine study, in which it will test epidural stimulation for people who are paralyzed.

A 20-year-old Clark County woman is charged with killing her teenage cousin months after crashing a car in Charlestown.

20-year-old Clark County woman charged with driving after using marijuana in crash that killed her teenage cousin

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

A quick response is being credited for reviving a 5th grade girl at a basketball tournament.

A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.

A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A quick response is being credited for reviving a 5th grade girl at a basketball tournament.

Scottsburg Fire Chief James Richey happened to be at the event Saturday afternoon at Floyd Central High School. Richey said the Floyd Central girl collapsed on the sideline of one of the courts.

Several nurses, including Kerrie Gricius, were there watching the games and worked to revive her. Gricius said an AED allowed them to bring the girl back.

"She was not alert," Gricius said. "She wasn't breathing normally, and we could not detect a pulse, so we immediately asked for the AED, which thankfully, the school here did provide and have readily available and close."

Richey held the girl's head back to keep her airway open after the device shocked her heart.

"She took a gasp of air, opened her eyes and started crying," Richie said.

In his nearly 20 years as a first responder, the Richey said he has never seen someone alert and awake after using an AED.

"I asked her questions such as, 'Do you know where you're at?'" Richey said. "She replied, 'Floyd Central.'"

Richey said the AED made the difference when seconds mattered.

"This little girl wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for that," Richeu said.

He said the girl was alert and stable when she was taken to the hospital.

