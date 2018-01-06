AED and fast action credited for reviving 5th grade girl at Floy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

AED and fast action credited for reviving 5th grade girl at Floyd Central basketball tournament

Posted: Updated:

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A quick response is being credited for reviving a 5th grade girl at a basketball tournament.

Scottsburg Fire Chief James Richey happened to be at the event Saturday afternoon at Floyd Central High School. Richey said the Floyd Central girl collapsed on the sideline of one of the courts.

Several nurses, including Kerrie Gricius, were there watching the games and worked to revive her. Gricius said an AED allowed them to bring the girl back.

"She was not alert," Gricius said. "She wasn't breathing normally, and we could not detect a pulse, so we immediately asked for the AED, which thankfully, the school here did provide and have readily available and close."

Richey held the girl's head back to keep her airway open after the device shocked her heart.

"She took a gasp of air, opened her eyes and started crying," Richie said. 

In his nearly 20 years as a first responder, the Richey said he has never seen someone alert and awake after using an AED.

"I asked her questions such as, 'Do you know where you're at?'" Richey said. "She replied, 'Floyd Central.'"

Richey said the AED made the difference when seconds mattered.

"This little girl wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for that," Richeu said.

He said the girl was alert and stable when she was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.