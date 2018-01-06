Foul trouble and turnovers plague Kentucky in 76-65 loss to No. 23 Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Foul trouble for three of its best players plagued Kentucky for much of Saturday's game in Knoxville, and the short-handed Wildcats couldn't recover in a 76-65 loss to No. 23 Tennessee.

Freshmen Hamidou Diallo and Kevin Knox combined for 11 and nine fouls on 3-14 from the field. Both Diallo and sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel fouled out.

P.J. Washington led UK with 13 points but left midway through the second half with a leg cramp. Tennessee went on a run when Washington went down, taking a lead it wouldn't relinquish, winning the second half, 47-28.. Kentucky turned the ball over 15 times, its most since Dec. 9.

The 12-3 Wildcats have a couple days off before hosting No. 11 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

