Free training program helps runners prepare for Kentucky Derby F - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free training program helps runners prepare for Kentucky Derby Festival races

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now is the time to start training for the Kentucky Derby Festival races.

Norton Sports Health is offering a free 15-week program designed for runners and walkers of all experience levels.

The program will kicked off on Thursday, January 11 at 6 p.m.

The training program features weekly organized group runs. Those training for the mini-marathon or marathon can also talk with professionals about nutrition, training tips, injury prevention and education.

The first 800 to register for the Norton Sports Health Training Program, and the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon or mini-Marathon, will receive a free Tech Shirt. 

Click here to register for the training program.

