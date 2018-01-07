Louisville Zoo's Helen the Gorilla celebrates 60th birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo's Helen the Gorilla celebrates 60th birthday

(Image Courtesy: Louisville Zoo) (Image Courtesy: Louisville Zoo)
(Image Courtesy: Louisville Zoo) (Image Courtesy: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a very special birthday party at the Louisville Zoo on Saturday in honor of a big milestone.

Helen the Gorilla turned 60 years old, which makes her the third-oldest gorilla in North America.

She enjoyed her custom fruit cake during the celebration while surrounded by zoo staff members and visitors.

Officials say the average age for gorillas inside zoos is 35.

