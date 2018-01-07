Passenger gets entire plane to herself after airline books her o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Passenger gets entire plane to herself after airline books her on staff-only flight

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Fox News) (Image Courtesy: Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- Amid countless holiday-travel horror stories, one traveler provides a beacon of hope.

Beth VerSteeg got an entire plane to herself this week after accidentally scoring a seat on a flight intended solely for airline staff, according to Mashable.

VerSteeg provided a tell-all look via Reddit at the lonely, beautiful flight, which only had one flight attendant — who, yes, still gave the safety spiel for her audience of one.

The happy mistake happened earlier this week, after VerSteeg’s original flight from Rochester, N.Y., to Washington D.C. was canceled and she and several other passengers were rebooked on a later flight.

Airline staff quickly realized they had mistakenly booked the DC-bound passengers on a crew-only flight and managed to squeeze them onto an earlier flight. VerSteeg, however, missed the memo — and only realized something was off when she found herself alone in the waiting area 45 minutes before takeoff.

“One of the airport agents came over while I was waiting and asked if that was the flight I was waiting for, then said, ‘I knew this would happen,’” VerSteeg wrote in the thread. Happily, they agreed to take her anyway.

Once she’d boarded, VerSteeg chose a seat in the third row (there was no first-class section on the small plane). On her Reddit thread, she recalls making “awkward eye contact” with the lone flight attendant on board and spreading out over two seats.

“My top half had the window seat and the bottom half had the aisle,” she writes.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.