National Guard soldier from Indiana dies at Fort Hood, Texas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

National Guard soldier from Indiana dies at Fort Hood, Texas

Posted: Updated:
Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner (Image Source: Indiana National Guard) Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner (Image Source: Indiana National Guard)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana National Guard says a soldier from Fort Wayne has died.

According to a news release, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner died early Saturday morning at Fort Hood, Texas.

Officials say he served as an automated logistical specialist with the 38th Sustainment Brigade.

Col. Kimberly Martindale, commander of the 38th Sustainment Brigade, said in a released statement: "For those who knew and worked with Sgt. 1st Class Boner, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family. He was an inspiration to us all, always doing something for someone else and never taking credit for it. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time."

According to officials, Boner previously deployed to Iraq in 2009.

He received several honors including two Army Commendation Medals, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Combat Action Badge and the Meritorious Service Medal.

He was a father and grandfather.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

