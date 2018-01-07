Lawrenceburg man arrested after police allegedly find child pornography on hard drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lawrenceburg man has been arrested after authorities say numerous images containing child pornography were found on a hard drive that belonged to him.

According to an arrest warrant, 28-year-old Stephen Peterman was arrested late Thursday night.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department says Peterman came to their attention when a man who lives with him contacted law enforcement. Police say the man found the images on the hard drive and contacted police.

The man had given Peterman the hard drive several years earlier as a Christmas present, police say, and Peterman was the only one who had used it.

Police say after that witness came forward, they were able to obtain a search warrant for Peterman's Lawrenceburg home and seize the hard drive. The hard drive was then sent to the Kentucky Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Division, where police say it was confirmed that it contained at least 10 pornographic images of male children.

A warrant for Peterman's arrest was issued on Thursday, Jan. 4, and he was taken into custody that night. Peterman is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center. he's charged with 10 counts of the possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.