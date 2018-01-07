Lawrenceburg man arrested after police allegedly find child pornography on hard drive

Police say Burton admitting to stealing the LMPD unmarked cruiser Wednesday from apartment homes behind the Oxmoor Center.More >>
Police say Burton admitting to stealing the LMPD unmarked cruiser Wednesday from apartment homes behind the Oxmoor Center.More >>
He allegedly told the victim, "If you ever tell your mother about this, I'd have to kill you or myself."More >>
He allegedly told the victim, "If you ever tell your mother about this, I'd have to kill you or myself."More >>
Police say someone found the images on the hard drive -- and that witness stepped forward to turn the suspect in.More >>
Police say someone found the images on the hard drive -- and that witness stepped forward to turn the suspect in.More >>
The illegal drugs and weapons allegedly found, and the charges filed against the suspect.More >>
The illegal drugs and weapons allegedly found, and the charges filed against the suspect.More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he twice robbed the very company he was working for.More >>
It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
It happened at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's store Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.More >>
An Indiana woman fought back when a man tried to steal her truck at a hospital.More >>
An Indiana woman fought back when a man tried to steal her truck at a hospital.More >>
Police say a similar incident occurred at another store earlier in this month.More >>
Police say a similar incident occurred at another store earlier in this month.More >>