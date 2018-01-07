Radcliff man accused of raping child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County, Kentucky, man is spending the first weekend of the year behind bars, accused of raping a child.

Robert Jamison of Radcliff was arrested Saturday on several charges including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

The arrest report states the encounters with a minor under the age of 12 began in May, and continued for several months. In one incident, the report says Jamison made the victim view pornography, then pulled out a handgun and told the victim, "If you ever tell your mother about this, I'd have to kill you or myself."

He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

