Radcliff man accused of raping child - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Radcliff man accused of raping child

Posted: Updated:
Robert Jamison (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Robert Jamison (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County, Kentucky, man is spending the first weekend of the year behind bars, accused of raping a child.

Robert Jamison of Radcliff was arrested Saturday on several charges including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

The arrest report states the encounters with a minor under the age of 12 began in May, and continued for several months. In one incident, the report says Jamison made the victim view pornography, then pulled out a handgun and told the victim, "If you ever tell your mother about this, I'd have to kill you or myself."

He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.