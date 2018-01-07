Louisville man arrested for stealing unmarked LMPD cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man who they say stole one of their own police cars.

Tajuan Burton, age 18, has been charged with -- among other things -- impersonating a peace officer, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and auto theft.

Police say Burton admitting to stealing the LMPD unmarked cruiser Wednesday from apartment homes behind the Oxmoor Center. The car was found later that night 15 miles away on North 35th Street and Duncan Street.

Burton is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

