Louisville man arrested for stealing unmarked LMPD cruiser - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested for stealing unmarked LMPD cruiser

Posted: Updated:
Tajuan Burton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tajuan Burton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man who they say stole one of their own police cars.

Tajuan Burton, age 18, has been charged with -- among other things -- impersonating a peace officer, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and auto theft. 

Police say Burton admitting to stealing the LMPD unmarked cruiser Wednesday from apartment homes behind the Oxmoor Center. The car was found later that night 15 miles away on North 35th Street and Duncan Street. 

Burton is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.