Sacred Heart Academy calls off school Monday, Jan. 8, due to 'stomach illness'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sacred Heart Academy will be closed Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, due to a "widespread stomach illness," according to the school's Facebook page.
"Due to reports of widespread stomach illness among members of the student body, SHA will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 8," a post on the school's official Facebook page reads.
