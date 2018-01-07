Sacred Heart Academy calls off school Monday, Jan. 8, due to 'stomach illness'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sacred Heart Academy will be closed Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, due to a "widespread stomach illness," according to the school's Facebook page.

