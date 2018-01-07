Sacred Heart Academy calls off school Monday, Jan. 8, due to 'st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sacred Heart Academy calls off school Monday, Jan. 8, due to 'stomach illness'

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sacred Heart Academy will be closed Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, due to a "widespread stomach illness," according to the school's Facebook page.

"Due to reports of widespread stomach illness among members of the student body, SHA will be closed tomorrow, Monday, January 8," a post on the school's official Facebook page reads.

