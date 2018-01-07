Shively Police investigate two separate shootings in the middle of the day Sunday

A quick response is being credited for reviving a 5th grade girl at a basketball tournament.More >>
A quick response is being credited for reviving a 5th grade girl at a basketball tournament.More >>
A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.More >>
A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.More >>
As Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jefferson County, Kentucky from 10 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday. Here's what you need to know.More >>
As Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jefferson County, Kentucky from 10 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday. Here's what you need to know.More >>
He allegedly told the victim, "If you ever tell your mother about this, I'd have to kill you or myself."More >>
He allegedly told the victim, "If you ever tell your mother about this, I'd have to kill you or myself."More >>
Sacred Heart Academy will be closed Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, due to a "widespread stomach illness," according to the school's Facebook page.More >>
Sacred Heart Academy will be closed Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, due to a "widespread stomach illness," according to the school's Facebook page.More >>
Sign up for Snow Fox school closing text alerts, news alerts and more.More >>
Sign up for Snow Fox school closing text alerts, news alerts and more.More >>
When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.More >>
When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.More >>