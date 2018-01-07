Shively Police investigate two separate shootings in the middle of the day Sunday

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating two separate shootings. The shootings are the first two of the year and both happened in the middle of the day Sunday.

"It's certainly very unusual," said Lt. Col Josh Myers. "Shootings do occur, but it's very rare that there's one after the other within that hour's period of time."

The first shooting happened at 12:10 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Dixie Highway.

"It was reported that there was a home invasion and that's what it's being investigated as at this time," Myers said.

Police say a man who lives at the home was shot in his cheek and is expected to be okay. However, because of the nature of the injury -- it puts a small snag in the investigation.

"That also limits the amount of information we can get because obviously it is very difficult for him to talk," Myers said.

While Shively police were working that scene a second shooting happened about a mile and-a-half away on Crums Lane, near Lomond Drive.

Police say shots were fired into a car and a man was hit in the torso. A second person in the car was not hit. Police believe the driver was hit and then the passenger and driver switched places and drove the car to Walgreens where someone called 911.

Police say it's unclear if this is a case of road rage, or if the car was parked at the time of the shooting.

"We don't know if it was a random thing or if there was some type of transaction going on. We're not sure at this point. The investigators are trying to piece all of that together and get a better sense of what transpired," Myers said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where the extent of his injuries is unknown.

At this time police say they do not have any suspect information in either case. If you have any information, you're asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

