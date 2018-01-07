LMPD investigating after woman shot Sunday morning - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after woman shot Sunday morning

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found shot multiple times Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of 4th Street and Gaulbert Avenue just before 2 a.m. Officers say the woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses in the area told police they did not hear any gunshots.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.