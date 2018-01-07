Police working death investigation after body found behind home in Austin, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a man's body was found behind a home in Austin.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 400 block of West Maple Street and found the body of 37-year old Devin Mulley in the backyard. It's not known how long Mulley's body was there, or how he died.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to make sure no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.