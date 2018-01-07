Fire at Summerfield Apartments displaces one resident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fire at Summerfield Apartments displaces one resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It started with a loud pop and led to a fire that displaced one person.

Firefighters were called to the Summerfield Apartments on Newburg Road Sunday afternoon. Fire officials on the scene say the fire started inside a basement. They say no one was hurt, and they're not sure how the fire started.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced resident find a place to stay.

