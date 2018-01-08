SNOW FOX ALERT: JCPS on 2-hour delay Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SNOW FOX ALERT: JCPS on 2-hour delay Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Jefferson County Public Schools are on a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Most middle and high schools in JCPS will begin at 9:40 a.m. Most elementary schools will begin at 11 a.m.

Bus stop pick up times will be altered by two hours.

JCPS officials say Early Childhood transportation will not be provided and classes will also operate on the delayed schedule.

The school day ends at the typical time of 2:20 p.m. for middle and high schools and 3:45 p.m. for elementary schools.

Jefferson County Catholic Schools are also on a delayed schedule. Click here for the delayed opening policies for the Archdiocese.

Click here for a list at the full list of closings and delays around Kentuckiana for Monday.

