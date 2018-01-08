BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot -- with a new Number One

Six of the top 10 teams in last week's AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That will lead to a major shakeup in the poll when it a new one is released Monday afternoon.More >>
Six of the top 10 teams in last week's AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That will lead to a major shakeup in the poll when it a new one is released Monday afternoon.More >>
Losses to Purdue, Seton Hall and Clemson (on Saturday) have established a pattern: Louisville makes too many turnovers against quality opponents.More >>
Losses to Purdue, Seton Hall and Clemson (on Saturday) have established a pattern: Louisville makes too many turnovers against quality opponents.More >>
Louisville opened the road portion of its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at Clemson Saturday.More >>
Louisville opened the road portion of its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at Clemson Saturday.More >>
Lamar Jackson will bypass his senior season at Louisville for the NFL, but Jackson has changed the profile of the Cardinals' program.More >>
Lamar Jackson will bypass his senior season at Louisville for the NFL, but Jackson has changed the profile of the Cardinals' program.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
After an uneven performance in non-league play, Louisville is a consensus pick to finish 9th in the Atlantic Coast Conference by five computer power formulas.More >>
After an uneven performance in non-league play, Louisville is a consensus pick to finish 9th in the Atlantic Coast Conference by five computer power formulas.More >>
Kentucky gained two spots while Louisville tumbled out of Rick Bozich's latest ballot in the AP college basketball poll after the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals Friday in Rupp Arena.More >>
Kentucky gained two spots while Louisville tumbled out of Rick Bozich's latest ballot in the AP college basketball poll after the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals Friday in Rupp Arena.More >>
After enduring nearly 36 minutes of the Louisville Flu, Kentucky rallied down the stretch to beat Georgia, 66-61, in the Wildcats' SEC opener at Rupp Arena.More >>
After enduring nearly 36 minutes of the Louisville Flu, Kentucky rallied down the stretch to beat Georgia, 66-61, in the Wildcats' SEC opener at Rupp Arena.More >>