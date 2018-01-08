BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot -- with a new Number One

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This is the kind of week it was last week in college basketball:

*Four of the top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost.

*Six of the top 10 lost.

*Ten of the top 15 lost.

*Fifteen of the top 25 lost.

That made for a fun Monday morning shuffling my ballot. Here is the result:

Villanova (14-1) — Should be ranked first but it won’t be unanimous. I expect support for West Virginia and Virginia.

Purdue (15-2) — I like the dynamics of Matt Painter’s team — and I know the Boilermakers lost to Western Kentucky.

West Virginia (14-1) — Bob Huggins’ best team since he had Kenyon Martin. They have a home win over Virginia.

Virginia (14-1) — It’s officially time to forget the Cavaliers’ 39-point game against Florida in the 2017 NCAA Tournament — until the 2018 NCAA Tournament begins.

Wichita State (13-2) — The AAC stacked the Shockers’ games with Cincinnati late in the season.

Texas Tech (14-1) — Not many teams win in Lawrence the way the Red Raiders handled Kansas.

Michigan State (15-2) — I’d love to be at Michigan State’s next practice.

Duke (13-2) — Guard somebody.

Oklahoma (12-2) — No points off for a loss at West Virginia.

Kansas (12-3) — This might be the year Kansas does not win the Big 12. Really.

Arizona State (13-2) — Solid win at Utah Sunday night.

Cincinnati (14-2) — Name Mick Cronin’s starting lineup. Name three of them. Didn’t think you could.

Seton Hall (14-2) — Bonus points for winning at Butler.

Gonzaga (14-3) — Mark Few is forever.

Xavier (15-2) — This team has a risky habit of falling way behind.

TCU (13-2) — Two home conference losses is not a way to impress voters.

North Carolina (12-4) — The Tar Heels were not expected to go back-to-back this season — and they won’t.

Kentucky (12-3) — Check the Wildcats’ road SEC schedule. Not pleasant. Plus there is that trip to Morgantown.

Clemson (14-1) — An in-person look at the Tigers Saturday told me they’ll win with defense not shooting.

Arizona (12-4) — Sean Miller is not gaga about this team. He said so.

Notre Dame (13-3) — Hard to see the Irish hanging in the Top 25 without Bonzie Colson.

Miami (13-2) — Louisville visits in two weeks.

Auburn (14-1) — Remember Bruce Pearl?

Creighton (13-3) — The Blue Jays visit Xavier Saturday. Worth a watch.

Ohio State (13-4) — Keita Bates-Diop has quietly become the best player in the Big Ten.

New: Auburn, Creighton, Ohio State

Dropped out: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas

