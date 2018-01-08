Music superstars Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper to perform in Loui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Music superstars Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper to perform in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Music superstars Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are headed to Louisville.

According to a news release, the Grammy Award winners will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on July 29.

The show is part of Stewart's summer tour. Lauper will perform as a special guest. 

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available on Live Nation's website.

Stewart is known for several hit songs including "Maggie May," "Tonight's the Night" and "Forever Young."

Lauper's catalog of hit songs includes "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "True Colors." 

