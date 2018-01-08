Officials release cause of mobile home fire on Taylor Blvd. that - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials release cause of mobile home fire on Taylor Blvd. that left family homeless

A family of four lost all of their belongings in a mobile home fire on Taylor Blvd. on Jan. 5, 2018.
Fire officials say a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Taylor Blvd. on Jan. 5, 2018, was caused by a stove top being used to heat the home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the cause of a mobile home fire that left a family of four homeless last week. 

According to Capt. Salvador Melendez with the Louisville Fire Department, the fire started after "combustible materials were placed too close to a stove top that was being used as a heat source." 

It happened at a mobile home in the 4400 block of Taylor Blvd. around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5. No one was injured, but the family lost everything, including $200 worth of Christmas presents.

A family member said it took about three minutes for the fire to spread.

"I grabbed my daughter and my son, and I ran out of the house and called my wife and told her she needed to come home from the TARC stop and don’t worry about work today: our house is on fire," said Rodney Warren, who lived in the home.

"The firemen got here pretty quick, but they couldn’t get it out right away, so we pretty much lost everything." 

The Red Cross has been assisting the family. If you'd like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

