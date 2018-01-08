Recovering Sen. Rand Paul says political violence rising concern - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Recovering Sen. Rand Paul says political violence rising concern

Sen. Rand Paul speaks to Suburban Rotary Club Sen. Rand Paul speaks to Suburban Rotary Club

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Rand Paul says he's recovering well from the November assault that left him with six broken ribs, and says violence against political figures is a concern among his colleagues.

The Kentucky Republican tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that fellow lawmakers don't want to think it's open season on elected officials.

But he says his own injuries and the June shooting that wounded members of Congress at a baseball practice in Virginia have made an impression on lawmakers.

Paul was pressed during the television interview about whether political grievances led his neighbor to tackle the senator while he was mowing his lawn. Paul gave no opinion and said people are too focused on attackers' motivations rather than on punishment and deterrence.

