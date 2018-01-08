Woman gives birth during rush hour traffic in Indianapolis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman gives birth during rush hour traffic in Indianapolis

Kimberly Coats, with her daughter, Aerial, after giving birth in rush hour traffic in Indianapolis on Jan. 5, 2018. Kimberly Coats, with her daughter, Aerial, after giving birth in rush hour traffic in Indianapolis on Jan. 5, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- A pregnant woman in Indianapolis gave birth last week in the middle of rush hour traffic. 

Twenty-four-year-old Kimberly Coats says she started having heavy contractions around 6:30 Friday evening. She and her boyfriend quickly jumped in the car but got stuck in traffic on US 31.

That's when Coats says her water broke, and little Ariel was born a few minutes later. 

"She just started coming and I delivered her," Coats said. "I've never given natural birth before, and I'm like OK, I'm about to do this, and it was really scary and terrifying."

After Ariel was born, dad called 911 and was able to make it to the hospital. 

Both mom and baby are OK, and will be going home soon.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

