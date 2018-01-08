POLICE: Louisville man led police on vehicle pursuit, taking 2-year-old along for the ride

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a marijuana trafficker led police on a car chase -- and his 2-year-old daughter was along for the ride.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 12 p.m. on Friday, in the 2800 block of Brownsboro Road, near the intersection of North Birchwood Avenue.

Police say they saw 28-year-old Detrik Thomas driving a white 2008 Toyota Yaris at "a high rate of speed" with expired registration tags. As a result, police say they tried to stop Thomas, driving behind him with lights and sirens activated.

But instead of stopping, police say Thomas kept going, turning onto North Birchwood Avenue and driving "in a dangerous manner" before driving through a stop sign and turning back onto Brownsboro Road.

At some point during the pursuit, police say they noticed that a child was inside the vehicle with Thomas. In fact, that child was Thomas' 2-year-old daughter, according to the arrest report.

At that point, police say they ended the chase -- and Thomas continued driving on North Hite Avenue "at a high rate of speed."

Moments later, police say they were sent to the of South Hite Avenue and Field Avenue, where Thomas had hit a utility pole with his car. Witnesses on the scene said they'd seen Thomas pull his daughter out of the vehicle and run away, along with a female accomplice, dropping his daughter twice as he ran.

Police say Thomas carried his daughter "through yards, over fences, across railroad tracks and across a busy Frankfort Avenue."

When police caught up with Thomas, he allegedly ran into a Frankfort Avenue business and tried to lock the door.

When he was taken into custody, police say they found a handgun in his pants pocket -- but he didn't have a carry concealed deadly weapons permit. Police say they also found several bags of marijuana and a digital scale in his possession, and in the driver's side floor board of the car he was driving.

Police say he did not have a valid driver's license.

Thomas was arrested and charged with speeding 16 mph over the speed limit, driving without valid registration plates, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree wanton endangerment, carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

