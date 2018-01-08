Smartphone app designed to track and predict flu outbreaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Worried about getting the flu this winter? There's an app for that.

The "Sickweather" app maps sickness in real-time using crowd sourcing. Just like radars scan the skies for bad weather, the app scans social networks for indicators of illness.

Users can then check for the chance of sickness in their area.

The company claims it accurately forecasts outbreaks up to 15 weeks in advance. The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

