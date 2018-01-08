Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis files for re-election - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis files for re-election

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has filed for re-election.

Kim Davis filed for re-election last week, according to documents on the Secretary of State's website. She had announced in November she planned to seek a second term.

Davis caused an international uproar when she stopped issuing marriage licenses in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down laws banning same-sex unions. Davis was jailed after she refused to obey a judge ordering her to issue the licenses.

The state legislature later changed the law to remove clerks' names from the licenses.

Davis will run as a Republican.

Four Democrats have filed for the seat. They include David Ermold, a gay man who was initially denied a marriage license in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

