Shively Police say 2 teens charged after incident at Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway

A still frame from a cell phone video of an incident involving hundreds of teens at Altitude Trampoline Park on Jan. 6, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say two teens were charged, after an incident at the Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway Saturday night.

Shively assistant police chief Lt. Col. Josh Myers says it started Saturday night, when an off-duty LMPD officer called for backup to help with crowd control. When officers arrived, they found approximately 300 to 400 young people at the park where several fights had already been reported.

It was all part of Altitude Trampoline Park's "Teen Night."

Chuck Hall, the park's owner, says "every Saturday is teen night but this Saturday we decided to do something special for them and do a DJ."

By 9:30 Hall says the park had reached its maximum capacity of a little more than 300 jumpers and about 200 more spectators.

"When we got to that number, we closed the doors," Hall said. "We wouldn’t let anyone else in. We are not going to be that business that just jams people in just to make money."

Myers says a lot of people were upset when they couldn't get in.

When police tried to disperse the crowd, Myers said most people complied, but many refused. He says the crowd that had gathered outside the park had a "mob mentality."

"Unfortunately, getting young people to disperse is a whole lot harder than you would think it should be," Myers said. "Many were defiant, disrespectful and in some cases, downright belligerent."

He added: "It's a sad, sad day when law enforcement or other adults try to control a situation that involves young people and they simply will not do what you ask them."

Hall says he built the park because he wants kids in the area to have a safe place to have fun.

"We knew there was nothing going on in the south end," Hall said. "We knew when we used to live here, every time we would have to go somewhere if it was a movie or a family event we were always going east."

Myers said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control. He says some police had to wait for parents to pick up some of the kids since many don't drive.

Shively police didn't take anyone into custody, but Myers says two teens were cited after the incident: a 15-year-old boy was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer. And a 14-year-old boy was charged with failure to disperse, menacing, and criminal mischief.

Myers didn't know if LMPD officers responding to the incident made any arrests or citations.

There will always be security and off duty officers patrolling — and Hall says there is a no tolerance policy for kids who break the rules. A handful are now banned. He says they will continue to work with local police to prevent similar issues from happening in the future.

During Monday's news conference, Myers said the management at Altitude Trampoline Park "is is doing a really good job. They’re trying to provide a safe and fun environment for young people to go to. "We hear that so often these kids don’t have a place to go. This business is trying to provide them a place to go."

Altitude Trampoline Park opened in April of 2017.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.