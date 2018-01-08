Shively Police say 2 teens charged after incident at Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway

A still frame from a cell phone video of an incident involving hundreds of teens at Altitude Trampoline Park on Jan. 6, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say two teens were charged, after an incident at the Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway Saturday night.

Shively assistant police chief Lt. Col. Josh Myers says it started around 9 p.m. Saturday, when an off-duty LMPD officer called for backup to help with crowd control. When officers arrived, they found approximately 300 to 400 young people at the park where several fights had already been reported.

It was all part of Altitude Trampoline Park's "Teen Night."

Myers says a lot of people were upset because they were denied entry to the park after it had reached capacity.

When police tried to disperse the crowd, Myers said most people complied, but many refused. He says the crowd that had gathered outside the park had a "mob mentality."

"Unfortunately, getting young people to disperse is a whole lot harder than you would think it should be," Myers said. "Many were defiant, disrespectful and in some cases, downright belligerent."

He added: "It's a sad, sad day when law enforcement or other adults try to control a situation that involves young people and they simply will not do what you ask them."

Myers said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control. He says some police had to wait for parents to pick up some of the kids since many don't drive.

Shively police didn't take anyone into custody, but Myers says two teens were cited after the incident: a 15-year-old boy was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer. And a 14-year-old boy was charged with failure to disperse, menacing, and criminal mischief.

Myers didn't know if LMPD officers responding to the incident made any arrests or citations.

Altitude Trampoline Park opened in April of 2017.

