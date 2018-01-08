LMPD searching for white van connected to a recent shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police need your help finding a white van connected to a recent shooting.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Thursday, January 4 on Jewell Avenue near North 36th Street. The white 2000-2001 GMC Savana handicap accessible van has a Kentucky license plate of 549-KMZ.

Michael "Corky" Lewis was arrested Friday for Assault 1st and Robbery 1st for his involvement in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this van, please call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

