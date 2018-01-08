LMPD searching for white van connected to a recent shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for white van connected to a recent shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police need your help finding a white van connected to a recent shooting. 

Investigators say the shooting happened on Thursday, January 4 on Jewell Avenue near North 36th Street. The white 2000-2001 GMC Savana handicap accessible van has a Kentucky license plate of 549-KMZ.

Michael "Corky" Lewis was arrested Friday for Assault 1st and Robbery 1st for his involvement in the shooting. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this van, please call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.