POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after seriously injuring owner of stolen car she was driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested after police say she was caught driving a stolen car and dragged the owner of the vehicle several feet, seriously injuring her.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a silver Dodge four-door vehicle was reported stolen on Saturday morning, and on Sunday afternoon, 18-year-old Michelle McElroy was seen driving it in the parking lot of Kroger, near the corner of South 28th Street and West Broadway.

When the owner of the vehicle -- along with other witnesses -- confronted McElroy in the parking lot, she allegedly sped off, dragging the owner of the car somewhere around 50 - 75 feet, before the owner was thrown from the vehicle. Police say she suffered road rash and internal injuries.

According to the arrest report, McElroy almost hit four other people who were near the vehicle when it sped off, "putting them at risk of physical injury or death."

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

McElroy eventually crashed the vehicle near the corner of Garland Avenue and South 26th Street, according to the arrest report. When confronted by police, she allegedly admitted that the vehicle she had been driving was stolen.

McElroy was arrested and charged with -- among other things -- first-degree assault, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receipt of stolen property and first-degree criminal mischief. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

