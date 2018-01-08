Man who allegedly stole unmarked LMPD cruiser, guns released on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man police say stole an unmarked LMPD cruiser with guns and ammo inside is released on home incarceration.

18-year-old Tajuan Burton appeared in court Monday to face a slew of charges including impersonating a peace officer, auto theft, tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident among other charges.

The unmarked Louisville Metro Police cruiser disappeared last Wednesday from the apartment homes behind the Oxmoor Center.

It was found later that night 15 miles away from where it was reported stolen - crashed into a railing at 35th and Duncan Streets in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police say Burton twice admitted to stealing the car -- during his arrest and again during a taped interview.

And in court, Assistant County Attorney Cristin Southard said he confessed to using the police cruiser.

"He admitted to using the lights and the sirens when he was in this police vehicle, and he also admitted to the fact that he left the scene of not one -- I think it was actually two accidents that he left the scene of," she said.

An internal email sent to police officers said the cruiser had guns, ammo, riot gear, a police radio inside at the time it was stolen. Police have not said if those items were recovered.

Burton was placed on home incarceration and will be back in court later this month.

