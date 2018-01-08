Public hearing reviews proposed contract for New Albany-Floyd County Schools superintendent finalist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A familiar face is set to take over New Albany Floyd County Schools.

Current interim superintendent, Dr. Brad Snyder, is the sole finalist for the job, and the public was able to share their thoughts on Snyder's proposed two-year, $165,000 contract during a hearing about his contract Monday night.

Snyder has served as interim superintendent for the past six months. In an interview with WDRB last week, he said he feels the position is a natural fit.

"I've worked for the district for a long time, and the opportunity presented itself," Snyder said. "The job found me a little bit more than me finding the job. I never lusted for the superintendent position. I never applied for other opportunities."

Snyder has been with the district for 24 years, and previously served as assistant superintendent.

Only two people spoke out against the decision to appoint Snyder as superintendent. Resident Joseph Moore brought up concerns with the district's passed $87 million bond referendum.

"I'm worried about handing the reigns over to someone heavily involved in that," Moore said.

Snyder said he's received an outpouring of community support, but he will listen to those with concerns.

"We have common interests," he said. "They just want high confidence, and they want a good school system, and they want the right things done, which is exactly what I want, so we can work with them."

Snyder said his number one priority will be opening new schools and renovating others.

The board has to take a final vote on Snyder's contract. He said he's optimistic and humbled going into it.

"The board has really responded to my leadership. They've given me plenty of opportunity, and it's time for me to respond," Snyder said.

The board will vote to finalize Snyder's contract during its meeting on Jan. 29.

