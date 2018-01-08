Public hearing tonight to review proposed contract for New Albany-Floyd County Schools superintendent finalist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public will have its say on a new superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County schools tonight.

Dr. Brad Snyder is the sole finalist for the job. A public hearing about his contract will be held at 6 o'clock tonight at the Education Support Center on Grant Line Road.

Snyder has served as interim superintendent for the past six months. In an interview with WDRB last week, he said he feels the position is a natural fit.

"I've worked for the district for a long time, and the opportunity presented itself," Snyder said.

"The job found me a little bit more than me finding the job," he said. "I never lusted for the superintendent position. I never applied for other opportunities."

Snyder has been with the district for 24 years, and previously served as assistant superintendent.

