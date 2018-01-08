Police investigating murders of Delphi, Indiana teens scaling back the operation

Police say the real owner of the stolen vehicle suffered road rash and internal injuries...

POLICE: Louisville woman arrested after seriously injuring owner of stolen car she was driving

LMPD said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on West Ormsby Avenue near South 23rd Street.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jefferson County, Kentucky until 1 p.m. Monday. Here's what you need to know.

The latest on the Winter Weather Advisory and Monday morning's commute...

Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.

Shively Police say 2 teens charged after incident at Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway

Six of the top 10 teams in last week's AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That will lead to a major shakeup in the poll when it a new one is released Monday afternoon.

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot -- with a new Number One

A Louisville-based regional chicken chain has been ordered to pay $340,000 to 15 former female employees to settle a lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment.

DELPHI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Investigators trying to find the man they believe killed two Indiana girls last year are scaling back the operation.

Abby Williams and Libby German were found murdered on a wooded trail near Delphi, Indiana last February.

Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department are moving the investigation headquarters back to the Delphi City Hall.

Investigators had moved to a larger space when thousands of tips were pouring in, but say it's not needed now. That's despite the case recently getting new attention after the families of the girls appeared on the Dr. Phil show.

Investigators have a picture and audio recording of the suspect from one of the girls' phones, but so far, no one has been named as a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case can call the toll free tip line at 844-459-5786 or email: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Callers to the tip line may remain anonymous.

