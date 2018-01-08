Police investigating murders of Delphi, Indiana teens scaling ba - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating murders of Delphi, Indiana teens scaling back the operation

DELPHI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Investigators trying to find the man they believe killed two Indiana girls last year are scaling back the operation. 

Abby Williams and Libby German were found murdered on a wooded trail near Delphi, Indiana last February. 

Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department are moving the investigation headquarters back to the Delphi City Hall. 

Investigators had moved to a larger space when thousands of tips were pouring in, but say it's not needed now. That's despite the case recently getting new attention after the families of the girls appeared on the Dr. Phil show.

Investigators have a picture and audio recording of the suspect from one of the girls' phones, but so far, no one has been named as a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case can call the toll free tip line at 844-459-5786 or email: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.  Callers to the tip line may remain anonymous. 

