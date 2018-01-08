Grand jury drops weapons charge against man accused of bringing gun to Fern Creek High School property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury has opted not to indict a Louisville man on a charge of bringing a gun to Fern Creek High School, effectively causing that charge to be dropped.

On Thursday, a Jefferson County grand jury returned a "no true bill" decision in the case of 18-year-old Derrick Minott Jr., who was charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident in question happened on Halloween, Oct. 31, at Fern Creek High School, at 9115 Fern Creek Road, near Bardstown Road.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Derrick Minott Jr. was seen on surveillance video hiding a firearm in the bushes outside the school, just after going inside at 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say Minott has previously been charged with complicity to first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit. He is not supposed to be on the property of the school, according to the arrest warrant.

The sheriff's office says a school resource officer found Minott in the school cafeteria and told him to leave the premises. A letter was also sent to Minott warning him to stay off school grounds.

The school resource officer did not know about the hidden firearm at the time, authorities say.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video shows Minott returning to the school just after 3 p.m. and retrieving the firearm from the bushes before hiding it in his waistband and leaving.

A warrant was issued for Minott's arrest on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and he was taken into custody days later. At the time, he was charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and second-degree criminal trespassing.

The grand jury's decision on Thursday effectively drops the weapon-related charge. As the criminal trespassing charge is considered a misdemeanor, it will be referred to Jefferson County District Court.

