Louisville's health department offering free radon test kits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- January is National Radon Action month, and Louisville's health department wants you to be aware of the silent killer that's the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. 

That's why the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering free radon test kits to residents. 

Click here to request a kit online or call 574-6650.

Radon gas is odorless and tasteless. People are usually exposed to it from breathing it in the air that comes in through cracks and gaps in homes and other buildings.

Prolonged exposure to radon has been shown to cause lung cancer. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., behind smoking, and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, causing between 15,000 and 22,000 lung cancer deaths each year.

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness says the entire state of Kentucky is at high risk for radon exposure, with about 40 percent of homes estimated to have unsafe levels.

There's only one way to find out if there are dangerous radon levels in your home: test for it

Here are a few tips to help prevent radon in your home:

  • Stop smoking and discourage smoking in your home. 
  • Smoking significantly increases the risk of lung cancer from radon.
  • Second hand smoking in the home is also a leading cause of Sudden Infant Death (SIDS).
  • Increase air flow in your house by opening windows and using fans and vents to circulate air. 
  • Seal cracks in floors and walls with plaster, caulk, or other materials designed for this purpose. 
  • If you discover unsafe levels of radon in your home, find a qualified contractor to take care of it. 

