Screening committee developing questions for JCPS superintendent hopefuls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The committee tasked with helping find the next superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools continued refining interview questions for applicants Monday.

The Jefferson County Board of Education’s Superintendent Screening Committee met for more than an hour, about half an hour of which was spent behind closed doors to again review applications from those hoping to be the next superintendent at JCPS.

The seven-member board spent the rest of the meeting editing its list of interview questions, and Julie Cummings, the principal of Eisenhower Elementary School who chairs the screening committee, says those will give the board deeper looks at the applicants’ visions for leading JCPS and their knowledge of issues facing the district, which is the subject of a wide-ranging audit by the Kentucky Department of Education.

“We feel like we’ve developed a comprehensive list of questions that cover multiple different aspects of leadership and awareness of our community, our concerns,” Cummings said after Monday’s meeting. “That will help us gain some insight into whether or not one of these candidates will be the person to move us forward as a district.”

But the questions, which are still being drafted, will remain private ahead of any interviews.

Cummings and Chris Brady, chair of the school board, said that’s so applicants won’t get advance notice of what to expect in their interviews.

Nine have applied to be the next JCPS superintendent, including acting Superintendent Marty Pollio. Former JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1 amid questions about her leadership and shrinking support on the school board.

Cummings said she expects interviews will be scheduled “shortly” as the screening committee works to narrow its list of candidates.

“We don’t want to release the questions prior to interviews being scheduled so that all candidates have equal opportunity to answer questions during scheduled interviews,” she told WDRB News.

Brady echoed that sentiment during the meeting.

“We want to be able to be as transparent as possible, but at the same time though we want to be able to have genuine responses to questions that are asked,” he said.

The screening committee will meet again at 1 p.m. Jan. 19.

