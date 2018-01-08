Police arrest 2 men accused of stealing gaming systems from Walmart stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for stealing video games and gaming systems from several Walmart stores.

According to a post dated January 6 on the Shepherdsville Police Department's Facebook page, police began investigating after a getting several reports from loss prevention employees at several Walmart stores in the area.

Police say store employees determined that the suspects parked their vehicle on the side entrance near the automotive section, then walked to the front of the store and entered through the general merchandise entrance.

According to police, the suspects got in line with the merchandise, but grabbed the items as they were being rung up and and ran out of the store.

After receiving reports of similar incidents from other stores, investigators notified other Walmarts to be on the lookout for the suspects.

Not long after notifying the other stores, the suspects were spotted in a Radcliff Walmart. They got away before Radcliff officers arrived, but Shepherdsville officers were able to identify one of the suspects and requested LMPD officers to watch for the vehicle in the area of the suspect's last known address.

LMPD officers eventually located the vehicle and both suspects. The gaming systems from the theft in Shepherdsville were recovered as well as two other systems that had been taken from the Hillview Walmart.

Police arrested 20-year-old Kendrick Palmer and 19-year-old Christian Johnson, both from Louisville. Palmer is charged with burglary and criminal possession of a forged instrument. He already had outstanding warrants in Jefferson County for felony and misdemeanor shoplifting.

Johnson was also arrested on a charge of burglary.

