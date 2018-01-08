Social activists bemoan Oldham County jail fundraiser

A Louisville-based regional chicken chain has been ordered to pay $340,000 to 15 former female employees to settle a lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment.More >>
A Louisville-based regional chicken chain has been ordered to pay $340,000 to 15 former female employees to settle a lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment.More >>
Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.More >>
Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.More >>
Several residents who live at a downtown Louisville apartment building have been waking up to find their tires slashed. It has been happening since Christmas Eve outside the Wessinger Gaulbert Apartments near the intersection of Third St. and Broadway. “More >>
Several residents who live at a downtown Louisville apartment building have been waking up to find their tires slashed. It has been happening since Christmas Eve outside the Wessinger Gaulbert Apartments near the intersection of Third St. and Broadway. “More >>
The months-long battle over renovations, negotiations and regulations in The Highlands.More >>
The months-long battle over renovations, negotiations and regulations in The Highlands.More >>
The new headquarters for the investigation, and the two strongest pieces of evidence in the case.More >>
The new headquarters for the investigation, and the two strongest pieces of evidence in the case.More >>
Police say someone found the images on the hard drive -- and that witness stepped forward to turn the suspect in.More >>
Police say someone found the images on the hard drive -- and that witness stepped forward to turn the suspect in.More >>
The proposal calls for consolidations of the district’s English as a Second Language Newcomer Academy and Teenage Parent Program, or TAPP; relocations for a handful of smaller alternative schools and administrative services; and opening a pre-kindergarten center at the current TAPP building on Westport Road.More >>
The proposal calls for consolidations of the district’s English as a Second Language Newcomer Academy and Teenage Parent Program, or TAPP; relocations for a handful of smaller alternative schools and administrative services; and opening a pre-kindergarten center at the current TAPP building on Westport Road.More >>
The Kentucky Lottery Corporation says it sees anywhere from $8 million to $10 million in unclaimed prizes every year.More >>
The Kentucky Lottery Corporation says it sees anywhere from $8 million to $10 million in unclaimed prizes every year.More >>
The Oldham County jail is set to host around 100 people on Friday as part of a fundraiser, but some social activists say it sends the wrong message.More >>
The Oldham County jail is set to host around 100 people on Friday as part of a fundraiser, but some social activists say it sends the wrong message.More >>
Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.More >>
Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.More >>
Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for stealing video games and gaming systems from several Walmart stores.More >>
Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for stealing video games and gaming systems from several Walmart stores.More >>
The where police found the cruiser and the questions about whether guns, ammo and other gear was recovered.More >>
The where police found the cruiser and the questions about whether guns, ammo and other gear was recovered.More >>
The new headquarters for the investigation, and the two strongest pieces of evidence in the case.More >>
The new headquarters for the investigation, and the two strongest pieces of evidence in the case.More >>
On Thursday, a Jefferson County grand jury returned a "no true bill" decision in the case of 18-year-old Derrick Minott Jr., who was charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.More >>
On Thursday, a Jefferson County grand jury returned a "no true bill" decision in the case of 18-year-old Derrick Minott Jr., who was charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.More >>
Police say the real owner of the stolen vehicle suffered road rash and internal injuries...More >>
Police say the real owner of the stolen vehicle suffered road rash and internal injuries...More >>
The shooting happened on Thursday on Jewell Avenue.More >>
The shooting happened on Thursday on Jewell Avenue.More >>