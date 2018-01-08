Groups want Apple to do more to stop kids from becoming smartpho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groups want Apple to do more to stop kids from becoming smartphone addicts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Apple investors want the company to do more to keep kids from becoming addicted to smartphones.

The California State Teachers' Retirement System and Jana Partners are asking the company to add more parental controls to its devices. They say studies show that excessive smartphone use can lead to higher risks of depression and suicide in children and teens.

Other side effects include disrupted sleep cycles and an inability to pay attention in class.

The groups want Apple to create new ways for parents to filter what their children can see and the amount of content they consume.

