Jeff Hoover resigns as Speaker of the Kentucky House

Jeff Hoover resigns as Speaker of the Kentucky House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned from his role as speaker late Monday afternoon.

In an emotional speech on the House floor, Hoover explained several deadlines that had prevented him from resigning as speaker as he had promised in November.

"The last two and a half months have been extremely difficult, for myself, for my family. They've been difficult physically, emotionally, mentally ... every way possible," Hoover said. 

Hoover's speech came almost two months after he first said he was resigning as speaker, effective immediately on Nov. 5. He has admitted he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim with a staff member, and that he had sent inappropriate text messages to her, but says he did not do anything illegal. 

"I did not do anything illegal. I did not do anything that was unethical," Hoover said. "I did not do anything that was unwelcome or was unwanted. And, I did not engage in sexual harassment."

Hoover announced last week he was reconsidering his resignation after encouragement from several lawmakers to stay. 

Monday he thanked those who have offered their support, but also took shots at hose he says have betrayed him. One of his biggest targets, Gov. Matt Bevin. 

"He said we were sexually involved. He said that we were texting when this staffer was a teenager. Ladies and gentlemen, I will tell you and I will tell you this, Governor, those are lies from the deepest pits of Hell," Hoover said. 

Hoover will continue to be a state lawmaker, representing Kentucky's 83rd District. 

For now, House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne will serve as speaker, until a permanent replacement is chosen. 

