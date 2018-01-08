Labor attorney David Suetholz to run for Kentucky Senate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Labor attorney David Suetholz to run for Kentucky Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville labor attorney David Suetholz, a Democrat, plans to run for the state Senate seat held by Sen. Paul Hornback, a Republican from Shelbyville.

Suetholz, a former general counsel of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet under former Gov. Steve Beshear, often represents unions and made news last year by helping a group of immigrant carpenters working on construction of the soon-to-open Omni Hotel in Louisville.

"I will be a voice in the Kentucky State Senate for working people and small farmers," Suetholz said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

Suetholz, his wife Ellen and two daughters live on a farm outside Eminence, Ky., according to the release.

District 20 includes Shelby, Henry, Trimble and Carroll counties and extends into Jefferson County, covering parts of Eastwood-Fisherville and Jeffersontown. Hornback has held the seat since 2011. 

