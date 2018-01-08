Louisville Water Company seeing above average amount of water ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Water Company seeing above average amount of water main breaks since start of January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Since January 1, 2018 the Louisville Water Company has worked to repair more than 100 water main breaks. That is well above average, according to a company spokesperson.

Kelley Dearing Smith, Louisville Water Company spokesperson, said they expect to see spikes in frozen and busted pipes during cold snaps like this. In 2013 and 2014, Louisville Water experienced similar bouts of freezing temperatures, resulting is 60 or more water main breaks. But nothing compares to 1978 when it was so cold that the Ohio River froze.

Most of the water main breaks in 2018 have been smaller neighborhood pipes. But they still cause plenty of damage, ice, and inconvenience.

“Some of them have caused a lot of issues with icing,” Dearing Smith said. “Because that water coming out and hitting those sub-zero temperatures has been really tough.”

Monday’s warmer weather helped speed up some of the clean-up process. However, Dearing Smith warned that does not mean we are in the clear. The temperature of the water coming from the Crescent Hill plant is 32 degrees.

“So it’s going to take a while for the water to meet the air temperature,” explained Dearing Smith. “So that means we could still be dealing with several more days of water main breaks.”

If you see a water main break, you can report it by calling 502-583-6610 or by clicking here.

If you reported a water main break and you still notice the water trickling or bubbling up hours or days later, Dearing Smith said you do not need to panic yet. She explained that does not mean crews are ignoring your report or not working. It means they are prioritizing in order to take care of everyone.

“What we’re doing is leaving the water on at a very low pressure, so that customers still have water service,” she said. “So right now, our focus is repairing the breaks where customers are without water.”

The Louisville Water Company’s goal is to restore water to customers within six to eight hours of the break. Dearing Smith said, fortunately, there have not been many water main breaks where all water was lost.

