Clarksville police say suspects shipped illegal drugs from China to Kentuckiana

The Kentucky Lottery Corporation says it sees anywhere from $8 million to $10 million in unclaimed prizes every year.

The Kentucky Lottery Corporation says it sees anywhere from $8 million to $10 million in unclaimed prizes every year.

The proposal calls for consolidations of the district’s English as a Second Language Newcomer Academy and Teenage Parent Program, or TAPP; relocations for a handful of smaller alternative schools and administrative services; and opening a pre-kindergarten center at the current TAPP building on Westport Road.

The proposal calls for consolidations of the district’s English as a Second Language Newcomer Academy and Teenage Parent Program, or TAPP; relocations for a handful of smaller alternative schools and administrative services; and opening a pre-kindergarten center at the current TAPP building on Westport Road.

Police say someone found the images on the hard drive -- and that witness stepped forward to turn the suspect in.

Police say someone found the images on the hard drive -- and that witness stepped forward to turn the suspect in.

The new headquarters for the investigation, and the two strongest pieces of evidence in the case.

The new headquarters for the investigation, and the two strongest pieces of evidence in the case.

The months-long battle over renovations, negotiations and regulations in The Highlands.

The months-long battle over renovations, negotiations and regulations in The Highlands.

A Louisville-based regional chicken chain has been ordered to pay $340,000 to 15 former female employees to settle a lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment.

A Louisville-based regional chicken chain has been ordered to pay $340,000 to 15 former female employees to settle a lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment.

Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.

Police said it took an estimated 20-30 police officers along with 46 employees of the park to get the crowd under control.

Shively Police say 2 teens charged after incident at Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway

Shively Police say 2 teens charged after incident at Altitude Trampoline Park on Dixie Highway

Several residents who live at a downtown Louisville apartment building have been waking up to find their tires slashed.

Several residents who live at a downtown Louisville apartment building have been waking up to find their tires slashed.

Clarksville Police believe they've intercepted a potentially deadly shipment of drugs headed for the streets of Kentuckiana.

It is a designer drug used to make spice.

"I mean, they're Louisville residents and it was sent to Clarksville," Clarksville Police Detective Corporal Randy Thomas said.

Thomas said Clarksville Police, The United States Postal Inspectors Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol worked together to block the potentially deadly batch of synthetic drugs from hitting the streets.

"We believe it was going to hit our community," he said.

Detectives arrested Qasim Salman and Aziz Khalaf, who they say had the drugs shipped from China to the Clarksville Mini Storage on Kopp Lane in December.

"The packages contained approximately a kilo of a synthetic drug 5F-ADB," Thomas said.

Police tell WDRB the substance is applied to a marijuana like plant to create spice. Spice is a powerful, unpredictable synthetic drug that turns users into zombies.

"They're not in the right mental state after smoking this," Thomas said.

Police believe this was a big enough shipment for the suspects to do a lot of damage on the streets.

"It is so concentrated that it could create thousands of pounds of the synthetic marijuana," Thomas said.

WDRB caught up with both suspects at a used car dealership on Berry Boulevard in south Louisville. Neither would go on camera, but Salman says it is a case of mistaken identity, and that he had two IDs when pulled over by police.

Detectives say the suspects are from Iraqi, and Salman is the leader and owns the dealership. At first, Salman appeared to be hiding from our camera, but they both eventually came out. Salman even took a picture of our crew, saying they will let the court decide.

Meanwhile, the images of spice users are disturbing to most of us, but police say there is more to the story and call the drug powerful, dangerous and deadly.

"We have seen people just literally fall out within just moments of smoking it," Thomas said.

Police say the suspects are facing similar charges in West Virginia.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.