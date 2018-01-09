Sugarland to perform at KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sugarland to perform at KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Grammy Award-winning country music duo Sugarland is coming to Louisville. 

The duo will perform at the KFC Yum! Center July 28, as part of its Still The Same 2018 Tour. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m.

Sugarland is known for several hits including "Stay," "Stuck Like Glue," and "Baby Girl." 

