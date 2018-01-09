Judge to robbery defendant: 'chill out'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police arrested 25-year-old Dujuan Woodson on Jan. 8 in the 3200 block of Poplar View Drive, near Cane Run Road after he allegedly robbed three gas stations and a bank in December of 2017.

According to court documents, the first robbery happened on Dec. 4 at the Circle K on Dixie Highway and Johnsontown Road.

Less than a week later -- on Dec. 10 -- police say Woodson held up another Circle K on St. Andrews Church Road near Blanton Lane. Later that day Woodson also allegedly hit a Circle K on 3rd Street Road.

And police say he didn't stop there.

They also believe Woodson robbed the River City Bank at 2501 Bardstown Road on Dec. 15.

In all of the robberies, police say Woodson approached each clerk, pointed a handgun at them, demanded money, took the cash and ran out.

Woodson was arraigned Tuesday on four counts of first-degree robbery. At one point during his court appearance, Woodson started walking away before Judge Eric Haner was finished with him -- and things got heated.

JUDGE HANER:

Come back here. You can leave when I'm finished.

WOODSON:

I thought you were done.

JUDGE HANER:

I'm not done. Don't think.

WOODSON:

So what's up?

JUDGE HANER:

You're not to have contact with those locations or those people, do you under --

WOODSON (INTERRUPTING):

How am I going to have contact with them?

JUDGE HANER:

You better chill out. You're not to have contact with those people or those locations, do you understand that?"

Woodson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond. He's due back in court next month.

