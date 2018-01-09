POV | Conrad’s Critics are Unrealistic

Few people in the Louisville area have more difficult jobs than Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. And not many could be better at their jobs.

But among a segment of some perennial complainers, there’s a serious disconnect between the chief’s accomplishments and their demands that he be let go.

Let’s look at the numbers. In 2016, LMPD investigated 117 homicides. In 2017, that number dropped to 102.

Overall crime is down too – by nearly 5% -- with decreases occurring in almost every crime category.

This is usually referred to as making progress. Yes, 102 homicides a year are still 102 too many, but we’re moving in the right direction, bucking a general nationwide trend of still-RISING murder rates in medium-sized cities like ours.

There will always be armchair cops who think one man can erase deep-seated societal problems. But they don’t want a police chief – they want Superman. Crime will occur when there are people with criminal intent amongst us, and problems like the current opioid epidemic just add to the problem.

Although Chief Conrad has been tasked with solving problems not of his own making, he’s been enthusiastic and effective in doing just that. And I believe those who are so bent on seeing him go would have a hard time finding someone more dedicated or capable to take his place.

Call us with your thoughts.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.