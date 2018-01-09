Trump gets a national anthem moment at football title game

Two eastern Jefferson County fire districts could soon merge to one large district, but it may cost residents more on their taxes.

Anchorage and Middletown Fire Districts could soon merge, raising residents' taxes in the process

John Calipari told his team it had to toughen up -- and the Wildcats responded by "holding" on to beat Texas A&M, 74-73, Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

BOZICH No flag! Kentucky "holds" on, toughens up, beats Texas A&M

Nine applied for the job vacated by former Superintendent Donna Hargens after her July 1 resignation, and the board expects to decide on her replacement by March 1.

Acting superintendent and COO finalists to be next JCPS superintendent

JCPS bus drivers will be getting a pay raise of more than $3 per hour.

JCPS raises hourly pay for bus drivers in an attempt to attract new employees

Police say they found discrepancies in his driving log, and when they asked for permission to search the truck, he refused.

Thieves in Louisville are targeting a specific part of your car, and it could cost you hundreds of dollars.

A Jefferson District Court judge told a Louisville man accused of robbing several businesses in December to "chill out" during his court appearance Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, the victims were working 12-hour shifts, six days a week with "little or no breaks, and limited freedoms."

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump accompanied by Dr. Alveda King, niece of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump got his own national anthem moment Monday when he took the field before Alabama and Georgia faced off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Months after wading into the culture war over protests during the anthem, the president was greeted by tens of thousands in Atlanta with cheers and a smattering of boos. After ROTC members escorted him onto the field, the president stood with his hand over his heart and an American flag pin on his lapel. He sang a few words as Georgia's Zac Brown Band and a gospel choir performed the anthem.

Trump has criticized professional football players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice, as well as the NFL itself for allowing it.

"We want our flag respected," Trump said earlier Monday during a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, "and we want our national anthem respected also."

Most of the college players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem.

The president watched the game from a private box overlooking the Alabama sideline, flanked by ROTC students. The Tuscaloosa News had reported that he would appear on the Alabama radio broadcast during the game, but that didn't happen. ESPN also unsuccessfully sought an interview.

Trump departed the stadium during halftime as Georgia led Alabama 13-0. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who has been a critic of the president, performed during the break.

Minutes after Trump returned to the Washington area, Alabama won in overtime 26-23.

A few dozen protesters gathered near the stadium before the game, shouting anti-Trump slogans. But more fans seemed upset by the long lines to get into the event amid increased security.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.