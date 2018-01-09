1 person injured when ambulance collides with buggy in SW Indian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person injured when ambulance collides with buggy in SW Indiana

No one in the ambulance was injured when an ambulance crashed into a horse-drawn buggy on Jan. 8 in SW Indiana but a woman in the buggy was hospitalized. No one in the ambulance was injured when an ambulance crashed into a horse-drawn buggy on Jan. 8 in SW Indiana but a woman in the buggy was hospitalized.
A woman in a horse-drawn buggy was hospitalized after the buggy was hit from behind by an ambulance on Jan. 8, 2018. The horse was dazed, but not injured. A woman in a horse-drawn buggy was hospitalized after the buggy was hit from behind by an ambulance on Jan. 8, 2018. The horse was dazed, but not injured.

RAGLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - State Police say one person was injured when an ambulance transporting a patient collided with a horse-drawn buggy in southwestern Indiana.

Police said the ambulance's emergency lights were activated but its siren was not Monday night when it struck the last buggy in a line of horse-drawn buggies traveling along a rural Daviess County road.

The buggy carrying three people flipped onto its side near the town of Raglesville about 30 miles southwest of Bloomington.

A female in the buggy was hospitalized. State Police did not have an update on her status Tuesday.

No one in the ambulance was injured. 

Police said the ambulance driver told officers she didn't have time to avoid the collision, while the buggy's driver said he didn't see or hear the ambulance.

The ambulance had damage to the right front and the buggy had extensive damage.  The horse was dazed but not injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
